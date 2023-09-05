First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUSB opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on FUSB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First US Bancshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.