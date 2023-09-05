First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95,472 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $590,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.