First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 634 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Markel Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,942,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 161.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,490.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,438.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,361.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

