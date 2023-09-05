Financial Survey: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -18.41% -19.75% -2.06% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Broad Street Realty and Land Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Land Securities Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Land Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 1.16 -$13.75 million ($0.47) -2.45 Land Securities Group $953.54 million N/A -$746.08 million N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group.

Summary

Land Securities Group beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

