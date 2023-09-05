FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $471.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $461.00 to $471.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.90.

Shares of FDS opened at $435.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,623,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,014,000. Amundi raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

