Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 140.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,908,000 after buying an additional 300,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,689,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 120,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

