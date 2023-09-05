ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $273,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,830.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $273,604.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,830.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $3,766,859.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,426,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,760 shares of company stock worth $6,481,917 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.