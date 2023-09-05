ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,215,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Hibbett Trading Up 2.0 %

Hibbett stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.