ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Macerich Price Performance
Macerich stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.15.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
