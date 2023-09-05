ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.15.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.