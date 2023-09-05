ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 319.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,656 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.35. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

