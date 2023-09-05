ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $929,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 126.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 70.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,315 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.91, for a total value of $2,340,576.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,541,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,892,883.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.91, for a total value of $2,340,576.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,541,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,892,883.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $728,863.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,422,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,257,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,239 shares of company stock worth $36,456,479. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $234.59 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $259.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day moving average is $205.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 283.02%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

