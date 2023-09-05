ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.