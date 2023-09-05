ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $22,291,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 289.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $7,282,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $106.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

