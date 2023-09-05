ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 12,039 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

