Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Head-To-Head Review

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 9.28% 9.78% 2.84% HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eversource Energy and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 0 7 4 0 2.36 HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus price target of $81.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.00%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments.

80.8% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eversource Energy and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $12.29 billion 1.79 $1.40 billion $3.37 18.71 HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy



Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 237,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments



HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,402 megawatts. It also operated a transmission and distribution network of 6,853 kilometers; 4,100 substations; and 6,300 transformers, as well as served 586,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

