Ethic Inc. Sells 7,656 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

