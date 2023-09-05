Ethic Inc. Sells 3,523 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KE by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after buying an additional 2,330,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,496,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KE by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.98. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.