Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,567 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

