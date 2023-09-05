Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,341 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $823,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,127 shares of company stock valued at $33,650,734 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

