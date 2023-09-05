Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

