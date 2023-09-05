Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $551.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.36.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

