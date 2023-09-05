Ethic Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after buying an additional 162,417 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -109.80%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

