Ethic Inc. Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

