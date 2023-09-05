Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCI opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

