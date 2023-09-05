Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

Shares of EQR opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

