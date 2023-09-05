Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.29.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

