Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,637 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 360.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,758,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 515,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 97.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 187,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $724,347.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EVC opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.95 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EVC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

