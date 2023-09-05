DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

DraftKings stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,450 shares of company stock valued at $28,359,633 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

