Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,964,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.47% of Vipshop worth $151,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 154,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Vipshop by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 566,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Vipshop by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 100,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

