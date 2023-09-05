Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 379,233 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of MetLife worth $150,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in MetLife by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,971,000 after purchasing an additional 211,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.