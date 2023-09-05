Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.77% of US Foods worth $146,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in US Foods by 46.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

