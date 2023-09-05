Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $144.84 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of CubeSmart worth $144,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5,564.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,469,000 after buying an additional 3,091,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2,945.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,924,000 after buying an additional 2,342,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.
CubeSmart Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.93.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.95%.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
