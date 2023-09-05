Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $144.84 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of CubeSmart worth $144,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5,564.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,469,000 after buying an additional 3,091,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2,945.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,924,000 after buying an additional 2,342,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.95%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.