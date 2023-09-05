Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,928 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $152,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

