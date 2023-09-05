DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,510.50 ($69.59).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($66.20) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,250 ($91.56) to GBX 6,520 ($82.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 4,260 ($53.80) on Tuesday. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,986 ($50.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,100 ($64.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,383.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,567.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.36, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

