Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,645 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.