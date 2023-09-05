Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,645 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
