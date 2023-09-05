Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 241.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after buying an additional 34,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,959,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $203.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $269.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

