Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $121.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day moving average is $133.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $163.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

