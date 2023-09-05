Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 2,596 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1,196.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.