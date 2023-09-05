Critical Review: Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) & Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) and Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Hire Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $1.05 billion 0.62 $47.27 million $6.68 14.47 Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.39% 26.72% 6.85% Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Barrett Business Services and Hire Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services. In addition, the company engages in building a network of staffing, IT, and HR consulting companies. Hire Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

