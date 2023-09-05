Critical Analysis: P3 Health Partners (PIII) & Its Competitors

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 317 0 2.63

Volatility and Risk

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 107.60%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.51 billion -$94.28 million 17.34

P3 Health Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -136.76% -192.17% -18.55%

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

