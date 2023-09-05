Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 22nd

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSDF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

