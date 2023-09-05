Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $406.27 million and approximately $60.56 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,767.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00244403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00751570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00541716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00059429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00118170 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,773,551 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,172,700,523.884786 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12337602 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $42,912,924.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

