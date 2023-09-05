Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

CAG opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

