Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,090,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after buying an additional 212,678 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 78,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.