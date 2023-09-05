Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,752.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $1,664,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,752.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,058 shares of company stock valued at $25,465,053. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Compass Point raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.95) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

