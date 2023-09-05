Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $37,867.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $440,888.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,001,885.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $581,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,463 shares of company stock worth $1,123,752. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Cogent Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

