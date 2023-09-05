Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,805,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after buying an additional 1,799,271 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,267.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,267.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081,431 shares of company stock worth $160,944,468. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

