CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,838.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 250,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 237,713 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.0% during the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,893,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,724,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 211,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,507,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.