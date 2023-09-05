CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,838.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 250,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 237,713 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.0% during the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,893,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,724,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 211,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,507,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.