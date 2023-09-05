CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

TT opened at $205.23 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

