CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

